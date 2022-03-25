Madras University has announced the undergraduate and postgraduate Professional degree November 2021 exam results today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from University’s official website unom.ac.in.

The UNOM exams were conducted in the months of November and December through online mode in two sessions — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to check UNOM results 2022:

Visit the official website unom.ac.in Click on “UG / PG/ Professional Degree Examination Results - November 2021” Key in your registration number and security pin Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check Madras University results 2021.