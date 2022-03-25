The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website mpsconline.gov.in and check the exam details at mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C preliminary exam 2021 will be held on April 3, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021. The details regarding exam time, duration, venue, etc will be given on the hall ticket.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in August and September 2022.

Steps to download MPSC Group C hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate’

Select exam and enter Mobile No./Email Id to receive OTP Enter OTP and click on verify button The MPSC Group C hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download MPSC Group C hall ticket 2022.

Here’s MPSC Group C hall ticket notice.