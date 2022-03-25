MPSC Group C hall ticket 2022 released; here’s download link
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021.
Candidates can download their admit card from the official website mpsconline.gov.in and check the exam details at mpsc.gov.in.
The MPSC Group C preliminary exam 2021 will be held on April 3, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021. The details regarding exam time, duration, venue, etc will be given on the hall ticket.
Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in August and September 2022.
Steps to download MPSC Group C hall ticket 2022:
- Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate’
- Select exam and enter Mobile No./Email Id to receive OTP
- Enter OTP and click on verify button
- The MPSC Group C hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print for future reference
Here’s direct link to download MPSC Group C hall ticket 2022.