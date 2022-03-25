Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the post of Inspector of Statistics exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC will conduct the Inspector of Statistics (OMG and Conventional) exam on April 2 and 3. The exam will consist of five subjects- General Knowledge, English, Economics/ Statistics/ Mathematics.

Steps to download APSC Statistics Inspector admit card:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Inspector of Statistics Key in your Application ID or Roll number and Date of Birth and submit The APSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s APSC Inspector of Statistics admit card 2022.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Inspector of Statistics under Transformation and Development Department.

Here’s APSC Inspector of Statistics exam notice.