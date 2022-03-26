Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on May 28, 2022 in two phase — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM (Paper I) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Paper II). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 29 vacancies, including 1 carried forward vacancy.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Should not have completed or will complete the age of 32 years as on July 1, 2022. No maximum age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Town or City or Urban or Housing or Country or Rural or Infrastructure or Regional or Transport or Environmental Planning from a recognized University or Institute. OR Must be an Associate of the Institute of Architects or possess B.Arch Degree or possess Degree or Diploma recognized and equivalent to the National Diploma in Architecture with experience in Town Planning works for a period of not less than three years in a Town Planning Department of Government or in the Statutory Boards. More details in the notification.

Examination Fee

Written examination fee of Rs 200 is payable by online through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card on or before the date of submission of online application by choosing the option in the online application.

Steps to apply for Assistant Director posts

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Now click on the application link available against “Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two stages — Written Examination and Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.