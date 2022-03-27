Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Geoscientist prelims 2022 was conducted on February 20. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The UPSC Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Exam will be held on June 25 and 26.

Here’s direct link to UPSC Geoscientist result 2022 merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.