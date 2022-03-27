The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the official notification of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for UG admissions in various universities. The notification is available at the NTA portal nta.ac.in.

The online application process for CUET 2022 will commence from April 2 onwards at the link cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last day to apply online is April 30.

The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country from the academic session 2022-2023 onwards. The exam dates will be announced later.

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the NTA. The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only.

Here’s CUET 2022 notification.

CUET 2022 will consist of the following 4 sections:

➢ Section IA – 13 Languages

➢ Section IB – 20 Languages

➢ Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects

➢ Section III – General Test