Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the state Education Department notified by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar. The pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000.

Here’s BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 31-47 years as of August 2021.

Educational qualification: i) Must be post-graduate from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. ii) Must be B.Ed/B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed. from a recognized institution. (iii) Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012.

Selection Procedure

BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Application fee

Candidates of General OBC/Other State have to pay Rs 750 while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay Rs 200 as online application fee.

Steps to apply for BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” Click on application link available against “Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under Education Department” Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022.