Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I on contract basis for its Ghaziabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the BEL official website bel-india.in till April 6.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies, of which 26 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer-I and 37 posts are for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the posts of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I should not be more than the age of 28 and 32, respectively, as on March 23, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.E/B.Tech/B.sc (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline.

Here’s BEL recruitment 2022 notification.

Application fee

The application fee for the post of Project Engineer-I and Trainee Engineer-I is Rs 400 and 150, respectively. SC/ST/ PwD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for BEL recruitment 2022:

Visit official website bel-india.in Go to ‘Career’ section – ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ Click on the apply link for the post TRAINEE ENGINEER-I/PROJECT ENGINEER-I Register online and proceed with application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Print a copy of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for BEL recruitment 2022.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on merit prepared on the basis of aggregate percentage obtained in graduation degree and work experience. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for the interview round.