Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2021. Candidates can check the final result at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE 2021 final result has been based on the results of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 held in November 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test in February-March, 2022.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different disciplines are: 77 for Civil Engineering, 34 for Mechanical Engineering, 54 for Electrical Engineering, 29 for Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. In total, 194 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the Services/Posts under ESE 2021.

The merit list includes the roll number and names of the shortlisted candidates. The candidature of 29 recommended candidates listed in the result notice is provisional.

UPSC had notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

