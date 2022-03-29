The online application correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) starts today. Registered candidates can edit their online applications on the official website nbe.edu.in. The edit window will open from March 29 to April 7.

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on May 21 (09.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The admit card will be issued on May 16. The result is expected to be declared by June 20.

Here’s NEET PG 2022 Information Brochure.

According to the Information Bulletin, all editable fields in the application form shall be open for the candidate to make any corrections, if so required. However, the following fields in the application form shall remain non-editable: • Name of the Candidate • Email ID • Nationality • Test City.

Steps to access NEET PG 2022 edit link: