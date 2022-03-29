Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the ACF/RFO Main examination 2021. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC ACF/RFO Main exam 2021 will be held from April 3 to 20 at the main exam centre in Prayagraj. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains admit card 2022:



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2021”

Key in your Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code and submit

The UPPSC ACF Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a pritnout.

Direct link to the admit card UPPSC ACF/RFO admit card 2022.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of ACF/RFO Preliminary exam 2021. A total of 7984 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1 post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and 15 of Range Forest Officer (RFO).