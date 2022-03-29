The Banaras Locomotive Work or BLW Varanasi has invited online applications from eligible candidates for various ITI / Non-ITI posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at the official website blw.indianrailways.gov.in till April 26.

BLW Varanasi has notified 300 ITI Apprentice posts which include trades link Fitter, Carpenter, Painter, Machinist, Welder (G&E) and Electrician. Moreover, there are 74 posts of Non-ITI apprentices.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 15-22 years for non-ITI and 15-24 for ITI. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

ITI: Class 10 (matric) pass with minimum 50% marks with ITI / NCVT Certificate in Related Trade.

Non-ITI: Class 10 (matric) pass with minimum 50% marks.

Here’s BLW Varanasi apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 100 (female/ SC/ ST/ PWD exempted).

Steps to apply for BLW Varanasi Apprentice posts:

