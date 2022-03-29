Periyar University has announced the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) January 2022 examination result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Candidates will need to login with their registration number and date of birth to get the result. Separate links have been issued for 2nd & 3rd Year and first-year results.

Steps to download Periyar University results 2022:

Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on “January 2022 Examinations - UG / PG First Year Results”

Key in your Registration Number and Date of Birth Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check Periyar University results 2022 (2nd, 3rd year).

Direct link to check Periyar University results 2022 (1st year).