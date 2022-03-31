Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Technical Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies. Read the official notification for details on eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.