The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2022. Candidates can download their intimation slip from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

GPAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on April 9, 2022 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” reads the notice.

Here’s NTA GPAT 2022 intimation slip notice.

Steps to download NTA GPAT 2022 intimation slip:

Visit GPAT website gpat.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Advance Intimation of Examination City for GPAT 2022’ Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The GPAT 2022 intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download NTA GPAT 2022 intimation slip.