The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). Candidates can download their intimation slip from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The CMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9 from 3.00 Pm to 6.00 PM. The test is held to evaluate candidates on the basis of Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” reads the notice.

Here’s NTA CMAT 2022 intimation slip notice.

Steps to download NTA CMAT 2022 intimation slip:

Visit CMAT website cmat.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Advance Intimation of Examination City for CMAT 2022’ Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The CMAT 2022 intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download NTA CMAT 2022 intimation slip.