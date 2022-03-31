Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key of the Statistical Officer exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Statistical Officer exam 2021 was conducted on December 18 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM at the Ajmer district head office. The Commission aims to fill up 43 SO vacancies through this recruitment.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key from April 2 to 4. A fee of Rs 100 will be applicable per answer key challenge.

Here’s RPSC Statistical officer answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download RPSC SO answer key 2021:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Admit Card for Statistical Officer 2021” under Important Links

Now click on “Get Admit Card” link Key in your application number, date of birth, exam type and security pin and submit The RPSC Statistical Officer admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RPSC Statistical Officer answer key 2021.