The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022 will be held in July this year, as per media reports. The online registration process will likely commence from the first week of April.

NEET UG is a national uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses in colleges across the country under the all-India quota. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA will issue the official notification and Information Bulletin of NEET UG 2022 in April once the registrations begin.

This year, the NEET UG application process has been divided into two phases. The first phase before the entrance test is when candidates have to submit a set of information. The remaining information has to be submitted in the second phase before the NEET results are declared, according to India Today.

Earlier this month, the National Medical Commission scrapped the upper age limit for candidates appearing for NEET UG exam. The age limit for general category candidates was 25 while it was 30 for reserved category candidates.

Those who have cleared their Class 12 board exams with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology with English as a core subject from a recognised board are eligible to appear for NEET-UG.