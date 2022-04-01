Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online applications for recruitment to 3000+ vacancies of Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and other post combined recruitment test 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from April 9 onwards.

The last date to submit the application form is April 23. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form till April 28, 2022. The Preliminary recruitment exam will be conducted on June 6, 2022 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3435 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notice.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 45 years.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Online Form available for Sub Engineer, Draftsman and other posts Register and proceed with application process Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.