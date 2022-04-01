The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for the post of Clerk, PO/MTs and SO. Candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

“Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP-SPL-X, CRP-Clerks-X, and CRP-PO/MT-X” reads the notification

Steps to download the allotment list

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on SO, PO/MTs, Clerks allotment list Key in your login details and submit Check and download the allotment list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SO allotment list.

Direct link to PO/MTs allotment list.

Direct link to Clerks allotment list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.