Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the Mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant on April 5 at 11.00 AM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in using their login details.

The Commission will conduct the Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Main examination on April 24 (Sunday).

A total of 47900 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. BPSSC conducted the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam on December 26, 2021. The result was announced on February 2.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.