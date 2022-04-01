Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till April 30, 2022.

Candidates can make changes to their application form from May 1 to 5.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 vacancies. Candidates applying for the post should not be less than the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 33 years as on January 1, 2022.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category.

Steps to apply for Scientific Officer posts

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Scientific Officer’ posts Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.