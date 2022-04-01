The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the exam schedule of the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO Prelims exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held on May 15 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM at 21 district centres.

The admit cards will released for download at the official website one week before the exam date i.e. May 8.

The exam will be held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s BPSC CDPO exam 2022 notice.