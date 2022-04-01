The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the Staff Nurse (Male) exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2022 will be held on April 10 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be conducted at centres in Parayagraj and Lucknow.

The admit cards can be downloaded using the registration number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements.

Steps to download UPPSC Staff Nurse admit card 2022:



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017”

Key in your Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code and submit

The UPPSC Staff Nurse admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to the admit card UPPSC Staff Nurse admit card 2022.