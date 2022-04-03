The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the commencement of online application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The registration was supposed to start on April 2. According to the new schedule, candidates will be able to apply for CUET 2022 from April 6 onwards till May 6 (upto 5.00 pm) at the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions in the first and second week of July.

CUET is an all-India entrance test for admission to various Undergraduate courses/ programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/ Institutes across the country for the academic year 2022-23. The exam dates will be announced later.

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the NTA. The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only.

Here’s NTA CUET 2022 notification.

CUET 2022 will consist of the following 4 sections:

➢ Section IA – 13 Languages

➢ Section IB – 20 Languages

➢ Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects

➢ Section III – General Test

Candidates who desire to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at Participating Universities/ Institutes websites carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying.