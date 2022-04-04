The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced the final result of the Junior Engineer in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical Recruitment 2019. Candidates can check the result at the official website pariksha.nic.in.

The category-wise merit list includes the candidate’s name, father’s name, Registration Number, and other details.

The BTSC recruitment drive was conducted for hiring Junior Engineers for a combined 6,379 vacancies with either Civil, Electrical or Mechanical specialization to be posted in various departments of the Government of Bihar.

Here’s direct link to BTSC JE result 2019.

Steps to check BTSC Junior Engineer result:

