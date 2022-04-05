The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the Question/Answer Keys of recruitment exams for various posts. Candidates can check and download the answer key and view their individual answers/ online responses at the official website fssai.gov.in.

The FSSAI conducted the CBT and Written Examinations for various posts advertised under Advertisement No. DR-04/2021 from March 28 to 31. The exam was held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The Question/Answer Keys will be available in the online portal till April 7. The candidates can view their individual answers/ online response (own answers and answer keys) by logging into online portal through link available on FSSAI website with registered credentials (User ID & Password).

Candidates can submit their objections/challenges to the answer key only through the online response link in the portal with documentary evidence during the above period.

Steps to download FSSAI answer key 2022:

Visit official website fssai.gov.in Go to “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and click on ‘Link for Question / Answer Key’ Login using candidate user ID and password The FSSAI answer key along with response sheet will appear on screen Download and match keys with responses to calculate probable score.

FSSAI has notified a total of 254 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Food Analyst, 125 for Technical Officer, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), 4 for Assistant Manager (IT), 4 for Assistant Manager, 33 for Assistant, 1 for Hindi Translator, 19 for Personal Assistant, 3 for IT Assistant, 3 for Junior Assistant Grade- 1, 6 for Assistant Director, 9 for Assistant Director (Technical), and 6 for Deputy Manager. The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based tests and some posts would also require interviews.