Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam schedule for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written exams will be held on May 7, 8 and 9 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM. The JE Civil exam will be conducted on May 7, followed by JE Electrical on May 8 and JE Mechanical on May 9. The date of issue of admit card will be announced later.

Here’s RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam schedule.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma).

Selection process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.