Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the result of Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website apssb.nic.in.

A total of 120 candidates have been declared qualified in PST/PET. The test was conducted from March 25 to April 1 at Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 169 vacancies, of which 159 vacancies are for the post of Forester and 10 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard.

