The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the official notification for the TS EdCET-2022.

The online application process for TS EdCET 2022 will commence on April 7 at its website edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply up to June 15 without a late fee and till July 15 with a late fee. The application fee is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

TS EDCET 2022 has been scheduled for July 26 and 27 in 19 regional centers (17 in TS and 2 in AP - Kurnool & Vijayawada).

TS EdCET will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Here’s TS EDCET 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed or appeared in any Bachelors Degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the Masters Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 19 years as on the date of notification. No maximum age limit.