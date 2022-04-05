National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). Once released, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

The CMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9. It will be a three-hour Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held in two shifts – 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 to 6.00 PM.

The test is held to evaluate candidates on the basis of Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit CMAT website cmat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The applications were invited from February 16 to March 17,2022.

