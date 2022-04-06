Today is the deadline to register online for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 to be conducted by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates can apply for the examination on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates will be able to make changes to their applications from April 7 to 11.

The Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29. A total of 2548 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main exam.

Here’s CGPSC PCS Main 2021 notice.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments. The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Application Fee

Candidates from State’s SC/ST/OBC/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category.

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 || APPLY NOW (23-03-2022)” Now click on the application link, fill up the details, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CGPSC Main exam 2021.