Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to issue the official notification today for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examinations 2022. The notifications will be released at the official website upsc.gov.in and the online registration link will be provided at upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply will be April 26.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted from June 24 this year for recruitment to various posts in the respective services.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-30 years.

Educational qualification:

IES: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

ISS: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject OR a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.