Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector exam 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list online at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB MVSI exam 2022 was held on February 12 and 13. The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 197 posts of MVSI. The answer keys were released on March 1.

The merit list contains the category-wise roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. These candidates are eligible to appear for physical test and document verification whose schedule will be issued later. RSMSSB has shortlisted candidates three times the number of vacancies.

Steps to check RSMSSB MVSI result 2022:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notifications” Click on the result link for MVSI (List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification) The RSMSSB MVSI result merit list PDF will open on screen Download and search your roll number.

Here’s direct link to check RSMSSB MVSI result 2022.