Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the online registration deadline for recruitment to 107 vacancies for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor. Candidates can now apply on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till April 18.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 107 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Planning/ Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialization in Urban and Regional Studies)/ Master in Planning/ Master in Town Planning/ Master in Regional Planning/ Master in Urban Planning/ Master in City Planning/ Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category/ other state candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD and Female (all category).

Direct link to the BPSC Asst Town Planning Supervisor recruitment notification 2022.

Steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.