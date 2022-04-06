The Delhi High Court has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service preliminary examination (DHJSE) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections online, if any, against the released model answer keys till April 8 upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on April 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under Public Notices tab Now click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

Selection Procedure

Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.