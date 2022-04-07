The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

GPAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on April 9, 2022 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has already been released.

Steps to download GPAT admit card 2022:

Visit GPAT website gpat.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Download Admit Card for GPAT-2022’ Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The GPAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download GPAT 2022 admit card.