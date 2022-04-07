Karnataka High Court will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 54 vacancies of Stenographer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years in respect of all categories and not have attained the age of 35 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination. OR Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent examination to them by Universities or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or Technical Board. More details in the notification below:

Here’s Karnataka HC Steno recruitment 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved category and Other Backward Classes [other than Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Category- I and Persons with bench mark disability (Physically Challenged)], shall pay an application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ 6 Category–I and Persons with bench mark disability (Physically Challenged).

Steps to apply for Karnataka HC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT COURT SECRETARY (STENOGRAPHER) NOTIFICATIONS” Click on the application link Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Karnataka HC Stenographer posts.