Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C prelim exam 2021 was held on April 3. Candidates can raise objection, if any to the answer key by April 13. Details given in the answer key document.

Steps to download MPSC Group C answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information’ — ‘Answer Key of examination Click on the answer key link for Group C Preliminary Examination The MPSC Group C answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group C answer key 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in August and September 2022.