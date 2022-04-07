Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the final answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Candidates can check the final answer key at the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021 was conducted on January 23 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer keys were released on January 27.

The result of UPTET 2021 will be prepared based on the final answer key. The result is expected soon. The final answer key will be available on the portal till April 22.

Here’s direct link to UPTET 2021 Primary final answer key.

Here’s direct link to UPTET 2021 Upper Primary final answer key.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.