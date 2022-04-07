The Council of Architecture will open the application window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) tomorrow, April 8. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for NATA 2022 (first test) on the official website nata.in till May 23, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from May 19 to 23.

NATA 2022 will be conducted thrice for the year 2022. The first exam is schedule to be conducted on June 12 and the admit card will be released on June 7, 2022. The result will be declared on June 20. The second exam on July 3 and third exam on July 24 in two session each day.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed their 10 + 2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as subject of study can appear for NATA 2022. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2022.

Applicants can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Information Brochure.

Application Fee Tests General/OBC (NCL) SC/ST/PwD Transgender Outside India (Fee in ₹) Fee for any Individual Test (Test 1 Or Test 2 Or Test 3) Male: 2000

Female: 1500 Male: 1500Female: 1500

1500

10000 Fee for any Two Tests (Test 1 & Test 2 Or Test 2 & Test 3 Or Test 1 & Test 3)

Male: 4000Female: 3000

Male: 3000Female: 3000

3000

20000

Combined Fee of Test 1, 2 and 3 Male: 5400Female: 4050 Male: 4050Female: 4050 4050 27000

About NATA

NATA 2022 is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council. NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.