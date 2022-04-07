Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date of the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2022.

“Change in the exam date is possible due to administrative reasons,” reads the notice. Candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in at regular intervals for further updates.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Preliminary Exam followed by Mains Written Exam and interview round.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of an objective-type MCQ-based question paper. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist a total of 150 marks. The candidates who will be declared qualified for the Mains will have to appear for three subjects — Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300) and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.