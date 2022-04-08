Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will today, April 8 conclude the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online application form is April 22, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 87 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age for the post is 20 years and the maximum age is 38 years as on January 1, 2022 with usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, Ex-Serviceman and in-service contractual employees. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University.

Examination Fee

The candidates other than SC/ST category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.