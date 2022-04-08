The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022. Candidates can make corrections to their application form at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in upto 9.00 PM today, April 8.

Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Session 2 will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. The tests will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in April (Session 1) and May (Session 2). However, since receiving requests from candidates, NTA decided to postpone the exams.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

Steps to make correction in the application form

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for Session-1 of JEE (Main) 2022” Login using credentials and make necessary corrections Save changes and submit the form

Direct link to application correction window.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) and the Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.