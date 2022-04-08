Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy District Attorney (Group A) in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ppsc.gov.in till April 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 41 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Persons who possess a degree of Bachelor of Law (Professional Degree) of a recognized university or institution or who are Barristers of England or Ireland or are members of Faculty of Advocates of Scotland and are eligible for being enrolled as an Advocate under Advocates Act, 1961, and who have 7 years’ experience of practice at the Bar.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to candidates from Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only. Ex-serviceman of Punjab state/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab are required to pay the fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ against Deputy District Attorney post Fill in the required details and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written competitive examination followed by the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.