Today is the last day to register online for Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021 notified by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Interested candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is April 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as Initial Appointee.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 127

Auditor of Cooperative Societies: 71

Auditor in Directorate of Textiles, Odisha: 06

Auditor in Revenue Divisional Commissioner (SD): 01

Inspector of Textile: 28

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts must not be below 21 years and must not be above 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate applying for the post must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised University or such other educational qualification equivalent there to from a recognised University.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.

Examination Fee

The candidates other than SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) category have to pay the examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to register for OSSC CGL 2021:

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the registration link against “Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (CGL)” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.