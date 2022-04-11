The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the answer key and candidate response for the PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022. Registered candidates can check the answer key and candidates Question Paper with their responses from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TN TRB PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 was held in computer-based test mode from February 12 to February 20.

The candidates may submit their objections or representations regarding the published key. Candidates should submit their objections or representations only through online in the given format within the stipulated time till April 13, 5.30 PM.

Steps to download TN TRB PG answer key 2022:

Visit official website trb.tn.nic.in Click the link for answer key for PG Assistants Click on ‘Click here for Response Sheet / View Answer Sheet’ link

Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch

The TN TRB answer key will appear on screen Match answer keys with responses.

Here’s direct link to download TN TRB PG answer key 2022.

The TRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,207 vacancies, including 247 backlog ones, in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. It includes 1,877 PG Assistant posts, 39 Physical Director Grade I posts and 44 Computer Instructor Grade I (Post Graduate cadre) posts.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on two successive stages: Computer-based examination and Certificate Verification. The written exam will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs and candidates who secure a minimum of 50% marks alone are eligible for recruitment.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be published on the TNTRB website. The final selection of the candidates is subject to fulfillment of necessary eligibility criteria and the decision of the Teachers Recruitment Board is final.