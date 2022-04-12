Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in till May 12.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 9 posts of Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam under the Home and Political Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be more than 24 years of age and not less than 20 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Minimum Educational Qualification is B.Sc. (Science) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized Board/ Institution.

Here’s APSC Station Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Portal”

Click on “Apply Here” against Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam under Home and Political Department

Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.