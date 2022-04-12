Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Director and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsconline.nic.in till April 28.

The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer, 2 Junior Technical Officer, 1 Lecturer (Chinese) and 3 Assistant Director.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 Advt 7/2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.