Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the answer key of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official websites — sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Students can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key through the link provided on KSEEB official website. The SSLC exam was conducted from March 28 to April 11.

Direct link to raise objections.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on March April 2022 SSLC Main Examination Answer key link Click on the answer keys available under various subjects The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.